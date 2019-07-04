Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Rape accuser seduced me into sex: Jarratt

by Margaret Scheikowski
4th Jul 2019 4:54 PM

ACTOR John Jarratt has told a jury he was seduced into having consensual sex with a Sydney housemate who 40 years later accused the Wolf Creek star of raping her.

He said he had arrived home late at night and after he used the bathroom the woman invited him into her bedroom.

She told him that when she first came for the housemate interview she had recognised him as the actor from Picnic at Hanging Rock, he said.

"(She said) she found me attractive and, from there, there was, I feel, a seduction," he told the NSW District Court on Thursday.

"I, unfortunately, participated in that. I willingly had sex with her and she willingly had sex with me. It was consensual."

The 66-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the 1976 rape of the woman, who went to police in 2017.

Under cross-examination from prosecutor John Bowers, Jarratt agreed he had not used the word "seduction" in the detailed statement he read to police in 2018.

"These sorts of situations are spontaneous. Someone has got to lead," he told the jury.

The actor denied deliberately changing his account of how the sexual intercourse came about.

He also denied he'd been drunk, saying he'd driven that night to a meeting with a director about a lead role in a movie.

"I never drink and drive, all my life."

Actor Cassandra Magrath told the jury she had played the woman who was tortured and murdered by Jarratt's character in the movie Wolf Creek.

Their roles had been very intense and she trusted him and he never behaved inappropriately.

"He expressed to me his disgust and horror at that particular type of behaviour," she said, referring to the actor's role.

The trial continues.

More Stories

editors picks john jarratt rape

Top Stories

    'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

    premium_icon 'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

    News It was an emotional and tense scene outside Grafton Court this morning

    Police allege loaded pistol led to men dying in fiery crash

    premium_icon Police allege loaded pistol led to men dying in fiery crash

    News A woman has also been left with life-long injuries.

    Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    premium_icon Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    News It's just over a year since an act of arson destroyed the church.

    Group 2 official resigns after explosive email to bosses

    premium_icon Group 2 official resigns after explosive email to bosses

    News THE email regards an incident in which a touch judge left the game.