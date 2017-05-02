Ramsay taken to court over alleged market power abuse

THE competition watchdog has launched legal proceedings against Ramsay Health Care for alleged misuse of market power and exclusive dealing in the Coffs Harbour region.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission revealed on Monday it had initiated proceedings in the Federal Court against the private hospital operator for alleged anti-competitive conduct.

In a statement, Ramsay said it took its obligations under the Competition and Consumer Law seriously and had cooperated with the ACCC. It also said it intended to "vigorously defend the matter”.

"As this is now before the court, Ramsay will not be making any further comment on the allegations other than as required to keep the market informed,” the statement said.

The ACCC alleges Ramsay (RHC) executives, in response to a competitive threat, had warned surgeons that if they became involved with a proposed new day surgery in Coffs Harbour they would have their access to operating theatre time at the Ramsay-operated Baringa Hospital substantially reduced or withdrawn.

Baringa Private Hospital is the only private hospital and private day surgery facility in the Coffs Harbour region. Coffs Harbour surgeons use operating theatres at Ramsay's facilities to perform surgical procedures on private patients.

"Misuse of market power and other anti-competitive practices can cause significant harm to consumers, other businesses, and the competitive process more generally, which is why we believe this is an important case for us to take,” ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.

"The ACCC alleges that Ramsay sought to preserve its position in day surgery services in the Coffs Harbour region by making threats to reduce or withdraw individual surgeons' access to operating theatres at Baringa Hospital if they were involved in a competing day surgery facility.

"It is alleged that the surgeons suspended their plans to establish a competing day surgery facility as a result of these threats.”

Mr Sims said that new independent day surgeries in other areas had increased competition, reduced waiting lists and costs, delivered greater choice and improved access to surgical procedures.

"It is vital to ensure such competition is not stamped out by established operators,” he said.

The ACCC is seeking pecuniary penalties, declarations, compliance program orders and costs.