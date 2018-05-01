Ramping up the movement for safer boat launching

SIGN UP: John Radford has been gathering signatures at the boat ramp for a petition to bring the Coffs Harbour boat ramp up to standard.

COFFS Harbour's boat ramp is a major safety concern, according to boat users, who are rallying politicians to finally fix the troubled harbour launch spot.

Even after Coffs Harbour City Council extended the boat ramp basin in recent years, using a $1.1 million grant from the State Government, a sandbar is regularly forming at the harbour entrance seeing boat propellers strike sand on low tides.

From there boats are in danger of being swept on to the nearby rocks.

A newly formed group, the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee, has created a petition to make the boat ramp safer and bring in new facilities.

Two weeks ago at a council meeting discussing the boat ramp issues, the council unanimously agreed to support the work of the committee.

The petition aims to gather more than 10,000 signatures to bring changes to the ramp, including an upgraded layout for parking, boat preparation and wash-down bays, additional facilities such as toilets and freshwater showers, improvement of existing facilities, a safer launching environment in all weather conditions and a facility the community can be proud of.

The committee will advance their vision through a strategy in three stages, including preparing a thorough and detailed concept plan, engaging with GHD and the State Government Project Control Group, and the petition, which if the goal of 10,000 signatures is reached, will require the issue to be debated in the NSW Parliament.

"It is important to highlight that the issue we are raising is not restricted to boat owners or people who use the regional boat ramp and its precinct,” committee chair John Lawler said.

"It has an impact on the economic well being of our region and everyone in it, let alone to mention the safety for the people who use the ramp, young and old, local or visitor.”

The petition can be found at a number of businesses across the Coast, at Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser's office and online at goo.gl/CtXaDA. The petition must be printed, signed and sent to MoTackle and Outdoors in Coffs Harbour.