Ramping up the lobbying

The Coffs Harbour boat ramp will be under discussion at tomorrows council meeting. Rachel Vercoe

WE'RE the gateway to the Solitary Islands, offering spectacular diving and a variety of fish species for the keen fisher but the entrance is another story.

The Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp has been a hot topic over the years with regular sand build-ups in the entrance, and surge and safety issues.

In an attempt to get something done, the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee has been busy this year gathering over 12,000 signatures on a petition calling for action from the NSW Government.

The committee has this week released a final report, outlining their recommendations, visions and the ramp's history.

"The Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct (the ramp precinct) has not received proper development attention, largely as a result of underfunding by successive state governments,” the final report states.

"Long-term remedial action is required in the precinct, in both the maritime and land domains, if the risks associated with the ramp precinct are to be mitigated and the full benefits, including major economic benefits, realised.”

The committee has proposed 10 enhanced outcomes for the precinct, including improvements in the land and maritime environments.

These include a widened bay and ramp area to accommodate two pontoons, a groyne extension to reduce siltation, more parking for cars, boats and trailers, a toilet, shower and change room facility, and enhanced environmental fish cleaning facilities.

Through research, the committee believes the cost to undertake action on the boat ramp is around $9.9million and hope to see the enhancements completed by the end of 2020.

"If properly funded, planned and constructed, they (the ten enhancement proposals) will deliver against the committee's vision of creating a world-class ramp precinct.”

The committee believes council and government agencies must now move with deliberate action and will be ready to assist where possible with advice.

Tomorrow, the committee will update council and hope to receive unanimous support for the recommendations and future directions in their report.

To see the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee's final report, visit goo.gl/hzBxpE