Ramping up support

A COMMUNITY group that has worked tirelessly to ignite a start on improving the Coffs Harbour boat ramp has received support from Coffs Harbour City Council.

The Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee approached the council as the Crown land manager for the precinct earlier this year with a vision of creating a first-class boat ramp precinct.

With the council's backing, the group produced an analysis of the precinct and prepared a concept plan reflecting its vision, which was presented during Thursday's council meeting.

"The (committee) should be congratulated on the fine work they have done in their report and in engaging with the community and all levels of government,” Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said.

"This has been a very positive partnership from the get-go and I'm looking forward to working with them in the future to provide a much better boat ramp area for the community and visitors.”

The committee suggested 10 recommendations:

- An enhanced boat ramp entrance including a groyne to help reduce siltation and eliminate the need for constant dredging.

- A widened bay and ramp area to accommodate two double-sided pontoons with provision for 12 boats.

- A six-boat environmental wash-down facility.

- More parking for cars, boats and trailers, including an expanded area in front of the RED Community building.

- An accessible toilet and shower/changing room facility.

- Security cameras, lighting and high-visibility computerised illumination signs on sea conditions and current warnings.

- Improved fish-cleaning and waste-disposal facility.

- Recreational seating, tables and barbecues.

- Redesign of the walking path.

The council also agreed to lobby the State and Federal governments for funding of the enhancements and to work with the new State Government Marine Infrastructure Development Office on including the enhancements in MIDO's own development priorities.