Ramping up support for a better boat launch

THOUSANDS of people are ready to see change at the Coffs harbour boat ramp for the benefit of boat skippers, locals and tourists alike.

Banding together the boat loving public has signed petitions in shopping centres, marine outlets and shop fronts calling for support to fix the Coffs Harbour boat ramp.

The call for an upgrade, comes after the State Government gave Coffs Harbour City Council $1.1 million in 2014/15, which funded works to widen the boat ramp basin.

The petition started over the Easter long weekend, when boats accessing the boat ramp were caught out and left high and dry on the build up of sand to the entrance on low tides.

On lookers and boat owners contacted the Coffs Coast Advocate, reporting close calls with vessels washed up on to rocks.

Questions were asked how long would it be before someone is seriously injured accessing the harbour launch site.

John Radford has been gathering signatures at the boat ramp for a petition to bring the Coffs Harbour boat ramp up to standard. Rachel Vercoe

Put together by the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee (CHRBRPEC), the petition has collected more than 6,000 signatures.

"We're calling on people to sign up for the cause as it's in everyone's interest,” Chair of the CHRBRPEC, John Lawler said.

Their goal is to reach 10,000 signatures.

"We've had feedback from people saying Coffs is lagging behind in other areas, we have nice attractions but the facilities aren't very good.

"Another volunteer who manned a petition reported a lady from Queensland signing who said one of her relatives was injured in the Easter long weekend incident. She said he had to have an operation, which wasn't successful and has been off work since and lost his job.

"It's fair to say there has been work done in previous years but it hasn't fixed the problem. It's a problem that's been going on for a quarter of a century.

"It's not just about fishing, what we want is some facility down there that helps people who walk down the south wall, surfers and swimmers to wash boards and shower as well.

The committee is preparing a report for council.

"Our last near catastrophe happened last Easter, we don't want to see a repeat of that. If swell stays down and the tides are right, people forget what it was like and we want to guard against complacency and see something that works and fixes the problem once and for all.

To get in touch with the committee, email chrbrpec@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.