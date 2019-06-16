Rampant Eels destroy sorry Broncos

Parramatta left Brisbane with a bloodied nose and put a rocket up their own top-eight charge, with a dizzying 38-10 victory over the struggling Broncos.

That is all coach Brad Arthur is waiting on after he watched his Eels thump a lifeless Brisbane 38-10 in which Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold labelled "embarrassing". Arthur was scathing of his side declaring they were a "part-time" team after their lacklustre last-start performance against the Sharks. But the mercurial Eels blew the Broncos off the park racing in seven tries to two n front of 16,854 people.

Arthur said he asked his side how they can find the consistency as they finish the opening 14 games with seven wins and losses.

"We showed that we can play when we want to it's making sure we can have the same desire, intent and attitude week in week out," Arthur said.

"I've made some harsh comments last week about the type of team we are. We haven't proven we are a full-time team.

Brisbane’s defence was non-existent in the first half. Image: Matt King/Getty Images

"Our next game we need to come with the same mentality. If we do that and we're not good enough I can live with that

"The response was great. That's where we are at the moment. It's not good enough.

"It's not my job to motivate them every week. They are professional sportsmen. We all have to individually motivate ourselves."

The Eels completed their opening 17 sets.

HOFFMAN SCARE

Centre Josh Hoffman was sent to hospital for precautionary scans on an injured neck. Hoffman was whacked by teammate Mitchell Moses when the Eels pair combined to make a tackle. Hoffman had scored two tries before being taken from the field on a medi-cab in the second half.

Arthur said there were "positive signs" for Hoffman.

Michael Jennings leaves the Broncos shattered. Image: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

FILTHY SEIBOLD

Seibold is fed up with his team's application particularly in Sydney.

Brisbane have had a horrid run with matches in Sydney this year. They were thumped by the Roosters (36-4) and South Sydney (38-6) - before trailing 26 points at halftime against the Eels.

"Individually, collectively we let the club down," Seibold said. "It wasn't good enough. "Parramatta through their actions showed they wanted it more. That's what disappoints me.

"Some of the tries they scored were embarrassing.

"There is a trend when we've come to Sydney. It has to be an attitude thing."

Matt Gillett copped a bloody nose. Image: Matt King/Getty Images

MINDS ELSEWHERE

Seibold also questioned if his player's minds had already drifted into this week's representative program

"They had their heads in the rep camp already," Seibold said. "That's the simple hard facts of it.

"Eleven or 12 blokes are going into camp tomorrow. We only have five travelling back to Brisbane."

The Broncos second-half tries came through Matt Gillett and Corey Oates.

David Gower and Reed Mahoney celebrate one of those nights for Parramatta. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

'CRUMBS' GOWER

David Gower calls it picking up the crumbs. But the veteran forward did a lot more than clean up the scraps for the Eels. He was at his best off the interchange bench and was rewarded with a rare try when he chased a kick which Oates fumbled.

Oates struggled with the bouncing ball before accidentally kicking it into the in-goal allowing Gower to dot down.

"The majority of my tries are off spilt kicks," Gower said. "I call them crumbs. If you sniff around crumbs every now and then you'll get one."

Oates also dropped his first bomb of the game.

The starting return of Nathan Brown also added plenty to the Eels game. Arthur said Brown "takes pressure off our halves."

"He takes control of that middle third," Arthur said.

Full-time PARRAMATTA 38 (J Hoffman 2 D Gower M Jennings R Mahoney J Paulo M Sivo tries M Moses 5 goals) bt BRISBANE 10 (M Gillett C Oates tries J Isaako goal) at Bankwest Stadium. Referee: Henry Perenara, Liam Kennedy. Crowd: 16,854.