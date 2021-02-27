Ram raids & armed robberies: teens face court

Two teens have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of armed robberies on the Mid North Coast.

Detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad established Strike Force Kelburn in December to investigate the crimes, with the most recent taking place in Kempsey and Lake Cathie.

Police allege a home was broken into at Lake Cathie in February, where a vehicle was stolen and later used in a ram raid at a business in South Kempsey.

The vehicle was located burnt out later that day.

Police also allege the teens were involved in an attempted armed robbery at a petrol station on Lachlan St, South Kempsey in February where it was reported a male threatened a staff member with a firearm to let him inside the shop.

The staff member refused, and the male fled the scene.

Following inquiries detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy at a home in Greenhill on Thursday morning, and later arrested an 18-year-old man at a home in Hat Head.

Search warrants were executed at two homes in Greenhill, where police seized an imitation firearm, mobile phones and clothing. These are undergoing further examination.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with a string of offences including:

– Aggravated break, enter and steal commit serious indictable offence – people there

– Damage property by fire

– Destroy/damage property in company

– Aggravated break and enter with intent – in company – steal

– Drive conveyance taken without consent of owner

– Two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon

– Possess unauthorised prohibited firearm.

The 18-year-old boy was taken to Kempsey Police Station and was charged with possess unauthorised pistol and give pistol to person not authorised by licence/permit.

The two were refused bail by police and had their first court appearance on Friday.

Investigations under Strike Force Kelburn are ongoing.