Rallying to protect the future of koalas

KOALAS pitched on sticks around a man-made grey gum tree turned heads outside of the Forestry Corporation building today.

About 50 protesters gathered outside the office on Harbour Dr to demand urgent intervention to stop the degradation of koala habitat on the Mid North Coast.

Susie Russell from the North Coast Environment Council said the Forestry Corporation had 74,906ha of public forest, which it claimed was illegal.

Members of the Kalang River Forest Alliance teamed up with the North Coast Environment Council at today's demonstration.

Demonstrators modelled a grey gum tree, which they called 'Big Ol' Grey' to symbolise the tree felled in Gladstone State Forest about 5km south of Bellingen.

Protesters oppose logging to protect koala populations outside the Forestry Corporation office in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Keagan Elder

The National Park Association of NSW argues the Great Koala National Park on the Coffs Coast was the best chance of securing a future for koalas in NSW.

This week NPA staff will meet with local stakeholders the implementation of the Great Koala National Park proposal.

According to a report released by the World Wide Fund for Nature, koala populations were gradually declining in Coffs Harbour.

The Clearing Koalas Away in North East NSW released this month claimed koala populations had declined 50% over the past 15-20 years.

On the Forestry Corporation website, it states 40% of the harvest area is set aside for conservation. It also states trees were retained to provide seed and habitat.