Rallying history preserved and wheeled out on show

PRESERVING HISTORY: Trevor Shelton and Andrew Fraser outside the Australian Rally Museum Inc. Coffs Harbour display van. Trevor Veale

THE wheels are in motion to help preserve the rallying history.

For the past seven years, enthusiasts from Australian Rally Museum Inc. Coffs Harbour have been collecting race memorabilia.

From driver signatures to pictures and model cars, the collection offers a glimpse into the motorsport's history going back to the start of the Australian Rally Championship in 1968.

But Australian Rally Museum Inc. Coffs Harbour founding chairman Trevor Shelton said the collection was getting too big for its storage space.

The not-for-profit group has had to limit what it picks up, turning down cars due to a lack of space.

"We've got a little storage room here in Coffs,” Shelton said.

Part of this collection is displayed in a museum set up by the group in a re-purposed caravan.

The display van, which made its debut at the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia, travels to rallies around the country including the Alpine Rally in east Gippsland.

"To preserve the history of any sport is important I believe,” Shelton said.

"They younger guys looks in here (the van) and believe they will one day be on the wall.”

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser and Bob Carle examine an old rally magazine in the Australian Rally Museum Inc. Coffs Harbour display van. Trevor Veale

Australia Rally Museum Inc Coffs Harbour was awarded a $15, 637 grant through the State Government's Community Building Partnership Program.

Shelton said the money went towards the fit out of the van.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said it was important to conserve this memorabilia because it was "part and parcel of Coffs history”.