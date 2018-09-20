Rallying for justice to the High Court

Protesters rally for justice for the families of the victims the Bowraville murders, in Sydney, Thursday, September 20, 2018. Protesters are continuing to call for justice following the NSW government losing its bid to have a man go to trial for murdering three Aboriginal children in Bowraville nearly 30 years ago. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

Protesters rally for justice for the families of the victims the Bowraville murders, in Sydney, Thursday, September 20, 2018. Protesters are continuing to call for justice following the NSW government losing its bid to have a man go to trial for murdering three Aboriginal children in Bowraville nearly 30 years ago. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING DAN HIMBRECHTS

ON the day of a march of solidarity against the decision not to grant a retrial for the Bowraville murder cases, the NSW Attorney General announced he is appealing the matter in the High Court.

Hundreds attended rallies across the state on Thursday in response to the failed attempt to have a 52-year-old suspect face a single trial for their murders.

"I sought urgent legal advice from Senior Counsel after the judgment was delivered,” Mr Speakman revealed.

"Having considered that advice, I will now make an application for special leave to appeal the judgment of the Court of Criminal Appeal to the High Court of Australia.”

For almost 30 years the families of three children murdered in Bowraville have been fighting for justice.

The suspect, who can't be named for legal reasons, was previously acquitted at separate trials of murdering two of the children - Evelyn Greenup, 4, and Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 - in late 1990 and early 1991.

Protesters rally for justice for the families of the victims the Bowraville murders, in Sydney, Thursday, September 20, 2018. Protesters are continuing to call for justice following the NSW government losing its bid to have a man go to trial for murdering three Aboriginal children in Bowraville nearly 30 years ago. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING DAN HIMBRECHTS

Evelyn, Clinton and Colleen Walker, 16, disappeared from Bowraville over a five-month period from September 1990. The body of 16-year-old Colleen Walker has never been found although her clothing was pulled from the Nambucca River in a bag weighed down with rocks.

Changes to double jeopardy laws, allowing for a person to be tried for the same crime for which they have already been acquitted, provided there's fresh and compelling evidence, had provided some hope for the families of the murdered children but it wasn't to be.

More than 300 people from across the Mid North Coast attended the Bowraville march from the Evelyn Greenup memorial gardens on Carbin St, to the police station on High St. It coincided with other marches across the country including one in Tenterfield and outside Parliament House in Sydney.

The protesters represented a broad cross section of the community with many carrying hand made posters that read #JusticeForBowraville

!'