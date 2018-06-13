Rallying behind DJ Bisho

IF you've had a night out on the Coffs Coast, chances are you've heard of DJ Bisho.

A well known DJ playing at venues across the Coffs Coast, what you probably don't know is DJ Bishop (Glenn Bishop) also saves dogs and is an activist for rehoming abandoned dogs.

Two months ago he stepped in to break up two of his dogs fighting and was bit.

Since then, he has endured two surgeries, intense pain and has spent most of the last two months in hospital.

Being self employed, Bisho has been unable to work and the community has stepped in to show their support by creating a GoFundMe page.

"Where he was possibly able to, he would haul himself out of his hospital bed to be able to do his boiled gigs, single handed and haul himself back to the hospital afterwards,” Leanne Cheal wrote on the Gofundme page.

"I've hassled Bisho to let me set this Gofundme campaign up for him, as you would know he's much more a giver than a taker.

"Bisho's always got a smile, a practical joke, boundless philosophies to share and great tunes to spin. Ever the entertainer, he's also a decent, caring and giving bloke, a loving dad and a good mate, but he needs our help.

"I'll keep you updated on his progress, and I thank you in advance, and on behalf of Bisho.”

Visit goo.gl/Tc69Go