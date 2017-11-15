Rally set to start in the Coffs Harbour city centre

ON SHOW: Head to the Coffs CBD for the Kennards Hire Rally Australia Rally Show tomorrow.

ON SHOW: Head to the Coffs CBD for the Kennards Hire Rally Australia Rally Show tomorrow. Trevor Veale

THE final leg of this year's World Rally Championship will start when drivers take to the Coffs Coast stages on Friday.

Tomorrow drivers test their vehicles and make last minute adjustments for the conditions during the shakedown.

Following this, it will then be time for all of the drivers to line-up for the Rally Show Ceremonial Start in the Coffs CBD at 4pm.

You will be able to get up close to the star drivers during the autograph session before the driver introductions.

The show will wrap up at about 6pm with the cars crossing the ceremonial start ramp.

Over the four days of Kennards Hire Rally Australia there will be plenty of free attractions, including playing the WRC7 official video game, an exhibition by professional illustrator Paul Goodman, food vans, live music, the Red Bull Lounge and tours through the service park.

For the full list of attractions, visit rallyaustralia.com.au.