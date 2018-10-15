Menu
ACTION REPLAY: Thierry Neuville (BEL) performs during FIA World Rally Championship 2018 in Marmaris, Turkey on September 14, 2018
Sport

Rally returns to Coffs Coast

15th Oct 2018 11:08 AM

COFFS Coast remains the home of Rally Australia next year, with the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) announcing the World Rally Championship (WRC) will again hold its November 2019 season finale in Coffs Harbour.

Rally Australia is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the prestigious annual motor-sport event provides a substantial boost to local businesses each year.

"Rally Australia features some of the world's best rally drivers as they attempt to conquer a challenging course that features some of NSW's most spectacular countryside,” Mr Fraser said.

"This event is another great example of how the NSW Government is committed to ensuring every corner of NSW gets its fair share of the record tourist dollars and investment coming into our State.

"In addition to drivers, support crews, friends, families and fans that travel to this event, millions more tune into the broadcast all over the world, showcasing to a global audience just how incredible the Coffs Coast is.”

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said events such as Rally Australia would help the NSW Government reach its regional tourism target of $20 billion in visitor expenditure in rural and regional NSW by 2025.

"We know there is incredible economic benefit in hosting major events in regional NSW and Rally Australia has proven over the past eight years in Coffs Harbour that it is a significant driver when it comes to putting more heads on hotel beds, diners in restaurants and shoppers in boutiques,” Mr Marshall said.

"Last year's event saw more than 8500 overnight visitors travel to Coffs Harbour for Rally Australia, injecting $5.8 million into the NSW economy.”

TICKETS

2018 Kennards Hire Rally Australia November 15 to 18 available now at rallyaustralia.com.au/2018-tickets.

