RALLY RETURN: Prestigious event coming back to Coffs

Ott Tanak (EST) performs during FIA World Rally Championship 2018 in Coffs Harbour, Australia on November 18, 2018

Ott Tanak (EST) performs during FIA World Rally Championship 2018 in Coffs Harbour, Australia on November 18, 2018

After a three-year hiatus, a prestigious rally event will take place in Coffs Harbour.

To the delight of motorsport fans around NSW, the final round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship will take place on the Coffs Coast in November Premier John Barilaro announced today.

The region was home to the World Rally Championships for seven years before the bushfires triggered the event’s cancellation in 2019 and it was announced the rally cars would not return in 2020.

Don't forget: Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription.

Hayden Paddon driving his Hyundai WRC followed by a helicopter slides and jumps in scenic country side, on a rally stage just north of Coffs Harbour, NSW. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

While the cancellation of the 2019 event was a tough decision, with drivers and teams raring to go, it helped demonstrate how devastating bushfires could be to many unfamiliar with the risk.

SIGN UP: Get local news straight to your inbox

Six-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier was moved by the ordeal and pledged financial support to organisations treating injured and rescued wildlife.

Sebastien Ogier (FRA) performs during FIA World Rally Championship 2018 in Coffs Harbour, Australia on November 16, 2018

The Coffs Coast hosted Rally Australia for seven years, attracting thousands of spectators offering a significant boon for the regional economy.