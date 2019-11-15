Rally leave a parting gift

WITH the engines failing to fire at this year’s cancelled Rally Australia due to the ongoing bushfire tragedy, those involved with the event have ensured they still leave their mark on the Coffs Coast.

Rally Australia, with the help of the wider World Rally Championship family, donated $11,000 to the Australian Red Cross this week.

Chairman Andrew Papadopoulos said it was the least the sport could do for a region which has been in the firing line.

“We came here last week after a year of preparing for Rally Australia hoping we would do better than ever before,” Papadopoulos said.

“This is something that has shocked us. The drivers from the WRC and our national drivers have all contributed publicly to giving back something to the community and I’m very proud that we have come to the party.

“It’s probably not going to solve all the problems but at least it shows the community that we’re here to help.”

Papadopoulos said it would be the first of many donations to come, stating he has no doubt the international rally fraternity will get behind the bushfire cause.

Surplus food from the visiting rally camps has been donated to Oz Harvest and Rally Australia said the teams’ accommodation bookings have also been donated to help families affected by bushfire.

With Australian band Dragon booked for the rally, they’ll now perform at the C.ex Club Saturday night as a fundraising concert.

A donation for the Red Cross will be asked for as an entry fee. The concert is limited to 1000 people.