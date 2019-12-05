Rally funds matched by C.ex donated to the bushfire appeal

A SILVER lining to the cancellation of Coffs Harbour's round of the FIA World Rally Championship due to serious bushfires has been a generous donation to the disaster relief.



Left with no option, but to cancel the final round of the WRC on the Coffs Coast, Rally Australia organisers were quick to relocate it's concert for rally fans from the service park to a free community benefit show at C.ex Coffs.



The Rally Australia Bushfire Benefit Concert was headlined by ARIA hall of famers Dragon and supported by local artists D'Boyzos and Kailey Pallas.



"The free concert was a huge success, packing out the auditorium at C.ex Coffs and raising a total of $9,663 for the Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund via donations on the door and through merchandise sales," C.ex Group Community Relations Manager Sarah Davie said.



C.ex Group continued its support of Rally Australia and the wider community matching all donations made on the night dollar-for-dollar and offering the concert venue at no cost.



"The grand total of $19,328 raised through the appeal has been donated to Red Cross and will be used by the organisation to be there for communities when emergencies happen - wherever they happen," Sarah said.



Some of the services provided by Red Cross include the support of bushfire evacuation and recovery centres, operation of service registers to find and reunite families during emergencies, the training and mobilisation or volunteers, assisting communities to prepare for and recover from disasters and supplying information and support to those affected.



More information on the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund as well as volunteer opportunities and online donations can be accessed here.