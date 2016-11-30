Rally crowd numbers motor ahead

BUSY ROADS: More than 57,000 spectators caught the live action on the Coffs Coast that the Kennards Hire Rally Australia offered.

KENNARDS Hire Rally Australia organisers have crunched the numbers and estimated the total attendance at this year's event to be more than 57,000.

That is an increase of more than 3000 spectators on the 2015 figure and organisers put the jump in crowd numbers down to new attractions, including the beachfront Destination NSW Super Special Stage, as well as a strong entry list and new calendar slot.

The rally on November 17-20 was the closing round of the 2016 FIA World Rally Championship and was won by Volkswagen Motorsport driver Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway.

"This was the best Rally Australia since the event moved to New South Wales in 2009,” Rally Australia chairman Ben Rainsford said.

"Undoubtedly the greatest attraction was the WRC itself and the opportunity to see the world's fastest rally drivers in a breathtaking display of skill and bravery.”

Mr Rainsford said this month's rally success provided a solid base for future events.

The date for the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia is expected to be confirmed later this week.