Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sebastien Ogier (FRA) performs during FIA World Rally Championship 2018 in Coffs Harbour, Australia on November 17, 2018
Sebastien Ogier (FRA) performs during FIA World Rally Championship 2018 in Coffs Harbour, Australia on November 17, 2018
News

Rally cancellation the only course of action

Janine Watson
12th Nov 2019 1:42 PM

KENNARDS Hire Rally Australia, including the final round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, will not go ahead this week as a result of serious bushfires that continue to affect much of the region.

Organisers announced the cancellation this morning after extensive consultation with the NSW Government, the international motor sports governing body FIA, emergency services and the local community.

The State is experiencing its worst ever bushfire conditions, which have resulted in the declaration of a State of Emergency, a statewide total fire ban and conditions in some regions classified as 'catastrophic'.

Event Chairman Andrew Papadopoulos said the cancellation was the only course available, considering the safety of the more than 1000 people involved as officials, competitors and in support roles.

"Considering the best interests and safety of everyone involved in the rally, and of course the wider community, it is not appropriate to conduct the rally," he said.

"Our thoughts are with the NSW community, especially the people who have lost loved ones, livelihoods and homes as a result of the fires in northern NSW, and we thank the Rally community for your support and understanding."

Ticketholders, officials, volunteers and the community can contact Rally Australia for more information at 6648 4972 or services@rallyaustralia.com.au

bushfire coffs harbour coffs harbour rally
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much did alleged father killers know?

        premium_icon How much did alleged father killers know?

        News The defence barristers for two men on trial for murdering a Central Queensland father say they did not know what they were taking part in

        Murder trial adjourned due to bushfires

        premium_icon Murder trial adjourned due to bushfires

        Crime John Edwards' trial adjourned as fires rage across NSW

        Maps reveal potential 'catastrophic' danger

        Maps reveal potential 'catastrophic' danger

        News 20,000 firefighters in NSW and parts of QLD are bracing for worst

        Bushfire app could save your life

        Bushfire app could save your life

        News The Fires Near Me app is a free app to download