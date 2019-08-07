Rally behind wildlife hospital

Artist impression of stage one, which is now underway.

THE community is being called on to help build a purpose-built, interactive wildlife hospital and research centre on the Mid North Coast.

Injured or sick wildlife of all kinds will soon have a place to be treated on the Coffs Coast as the dedicated wildlife hospital becomes a reality.

With the launch of a targeted Gofundme campaign by Dolphin Marine Rescue, the goal is to expand their current rescue and rehabilitation work to include all native animals.

Formerly known as Coffs Harbour Animal Rescue Trust, Dolphin Marine Rescue is the charitable branch of Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, and historically the focus of the charity has been on marine fauna.

“There is really no dedicated facility to treat injured wildlife between Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the Gold Coast and Taronga Zoo in Sydney,” Dolphin Marine Rescue Operations Manager Dr. Duan March said.

“The Coffs Harbour area has some incredible biodiversity, and while WIRES and the local veterinary clinics currently do a great job, a purpose-built facility will make a big difference.

The Hospital will be located at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park and plans for the rehabilitation area and hospital are already underway.

“This is something that we have been trying to achieve for the best part of 10 years.

“Now we have the location, the plans and the personnel, we just need the funding to get things moving.”

Visit bit.ly/2GR2Sf4 to show your support for the wildlife hospital.