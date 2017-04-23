Rally Australia tops WRC's social media rankings

The Kennards Hire Rally Australia has passed the 275,000 followers mark on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, making it number one of all the World Rally Championship events.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia has raced to the top of the social media podium in the FIA World Rally Championship, claiming the most followers on Facebook and Instagram of all events in the 13-round series.

facebook.com/rallyaustralia topped 200,000 Likes last week, overtaking Rally Portugal as the most popular event site in the WRC.

instagram.com/rallyaustralia was already at no.1 and now has over 45,000 followers, 10,000 more than second-placed Rally Spain.

twitter.com/rallyaustralia ranks third with more than 27,000 followers, behind only Rally Great Britain and Rally Sweden.

Combined, Rally Australia's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages attract the most followers - 275,000 in fact - creating a powerful communication platform for Australia's round of the WRC, which will be staged on the Coffs Coast from November 16 to 19.

The benchmark social media achievements demonstrated the rally's popularity across a wide spectrum of followers, from well-informed enthusiasts to once-a-year spectators, chairman Ben Rainsford said.

"Rally Australia always strives to be innovative and we're proud to be the leader with social media promotion in the WRC. And beyond rallying, our numbers even surpass those of some other motorsport organisations," he said.

"Social media is the ultimate medium for instantly and directly sharing the excitement of the World Rally Championship and Kennards Hire Rally Australia and it's where we now find our fans. They expect to get their news instantly and anywhere on mobile devices, so we've changed the way we communicate.

"We have an energetic, creative and entertaining campaign on all three social media platforms.

"Currently, we're keeping followers informed on preparations for our event and the latest news from the most competitive WRC season in years. On-event, we'll deliver live, continuous coverage from the competition stages and from behind the scenes at every venue."

Rally Australia's social media program is managed by R6 Web Design, which complements its professional capability with extensive motorsport experience.