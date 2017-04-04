23°
Rally Australia tickets up for grabs

4th Apr 2017 1:00 PM
Tickets for the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia are now on sale.
Tickets for the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia are now on sale. Trevor Veale

TICKETS to see the world's fastest rally drivers compete on the Coffs Coast in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia are now on sale.

New lower-priced options promise even more thrills for WRC and motorsport fans on the Coffs Coast.

Celebrating its 25th year as a round of the FIA World Rally Championship, the Kennards Hire Rally Australia from November 16 to 19 will host the closing event of what already is shaping as the most competitive season in decades.

Tickets are now available on-line via www.rallyaustralia.com.au and www.ticketek.com.

Rally Australia's popular all-areas pass, now called the "Ultimate Get Me Everywhere” ticket, is just $99 - $21 less than its 2016 equivalent.

It will provide adult entry to Friday, Saturday and Sunday Hinterland special stages and the spectacular Super Special Stage run over two evenings on the Coffs Harbour Jetty foreshore.

Single-day "Eat My Dust” passes to the Hinterland stages have been reduced to $39. Separate daily passes for the Jetty Super Special Stage will be released for sale soon.

"These new tickets offer great value and promise spectators an unforgettable experience of the World Rally Championship, one of the motorsport world's elite events,” event chairman Ben Rainsford said.

"Watching up-close for just $39 a day as stars such as four-time World Champion Sébastien Ogier, Jari-Matti Latvala, Kris Meeke and New Zealand's Hayden Paddon work their magic at the wheel will be worth every cent.”

Mr Rainsford said this year's extravaganza should be the best one yet.

"The new 2017 WRC cars are faster, louder and more dramatic-looking and have given an incredible boost to the competition,” he said.

"There is no longer a dominant team and the first three events have had different winners representing Ford, Toyota and Citroën. The next round of the 2017 championship is in Corsica this weekend and on recent form there's no reason Hyundai can't become the fourth different winner.

"And for the first time since 2011 we know for sure a Volkswagen won't win Rally Australia and there will be incredible anticipation of a big fight for the final round.

"In addition, we'll be challenging the drivers in 2017 with some changes to the course, which we'll be announcing soon.”

"Rallying is an easy, friendly sport for all the family to follow and I encourage anyone who is planning to come to the Coffs Coast in November to book their tickets, accommodation and travel now. I suggest making it a mini-holiday by leaving time to enjoy the many attractions of the Coffs Coast, from its beaches and lush hinterland to the many charming villages, craft shops and restaurants.”

Fans aged under 18 will be admitted free to the Hinterland special stages. Food, drink and toilets will be available at all spectator points.

As well as buying tickets for the special stages, fans will be able to see the WRC cars and drivers for free at the official start and finish ceremonies and throughout the weekend at scheduled times in the teams' service park.

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour motorsport rally australia world rally championship wrc

