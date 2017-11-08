Rally Australia tests driving ability of even the best

CONSIDERING he's won three of the five Rally Australia events held on the Coffs Coast, it's hard to imagine five-time World Rally Championship world champion Sébastien Ogier thinks driving on our roads is too difficult.

But the Frenchman admitted after securing

this year's world title in Wales that doing so before he reaches Coffs Harbour was a relief.

"I didn't want to go to the last rally in Australia and still be fighting for the championship,” Ogier said.

"The road cleaning is really bad on that rally and to go there and fight in those conditions, with the championship leader having to drive (in the worst conditions) at the front on the first day, it wouldn't be so good.”

The Kennards Hire Rally Australia is being held on the Coffs Coast from November 16 to 19.