Rally Australia puts on free concert as bushfire appeal

ARIA Hall of Famers Dragon will headline the Saturday night concert at Kennards Hire Rally Australia at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

ARIA hall of famers Dragon will perform a free concert to wrap up Rally Australia's community activities in Coffs Harbour on Saturday night.

Following the cancellation of the FIA World Rally Championship due to serious bushfires that affected much of northern NSW this week, organisers have relocated the event concert from Pedders Rally Central service park to C.ex Coffs club.

The concert is for adults only (18 years+) and entry is free.

Attendees are encouraged to make a donation to bushfire relief charity Red Cross at the event.

Local acts Kailey Pallas and D'Boyzos will support Dragon.

Doors will open at 6pm and entry will be limited to 1000 people.