Rally Australia a bucket-list chance for Aussie crews

Woolgoolga driver Mark Beard takes on the big boys in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia and organisers are encouraging others to follow suit.

Woolgoolga driver Mark Beard takes on the big boys in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia and organisers are encouraging others to follow suit. Brad Greenshields

THE organisers of Kennards Hire Rally Australia have urged competitors from all levels of the sport to be part of the country's biggest and most prestigious event of the year when the FIA World Rally Championship comes to the Coffs Coast in November.

All Australian competitors with eligible cars will be able to enter the WRC, CAMS Australian Rally Championship or National sections of this year's Rally Australia from November 15 to 18.

The call out has come after the NSW Rally Championship and East Coast Classic Rally Series were withdrawn from the Rally Australia program this week.

Clerk of Course Wayne Kenny said the main events were unaffected and competitors should take the opportunities to perform alongside the best drivers, cars and teams in the world at the WRC season finale.

"The regulations for the WRC, ARC and National events will accommodate most rally cars currently running in Australia and we'd love to see them here on the Coffs Coast,” Kenny said.

"In particular we encourage Classic entries, which are almost as popular with many spectators as the WRC cars and always put on a great show.”

Kenny said the withdrawal of the NSW Rally Championship and East Coast Classic Rally Series was disappointing.

"These were to be one-day competitions and the complexity of accommodating them simultaneously in the overall three-day World Championship program required compromises that didn't appeal to some potential entrants,” he said.

"The organisers have done their best to meet the many and varied expectations of competitors. But the WRC, ARC and National three-day events continue unaffected on the program and should satisfy the bucket-list ambition of any crew in the country to have the rally experience of their lives in November.

"Rally Australia is regarded as one of the best-organised, safest and best-promoted WRC rounds and attracts by far the biggest spectator crowd in the country.

"I urge rally competitors everywhere to embrace the opportunity Australia's round of the WRC brings to their sport and make sure they're part of it.”