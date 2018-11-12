Rally Australia 2018 - winner takes all!

SEBASTIEN Ogier is no stranger to sweeping the gravel roads on the Coffs Coast, as he's almost always at the head of the driver's championship when headed Down Under here on the Coffs Coast.

It was the same 1,2,3 scenario headed down the slope of the Big Banana's toboggan ride today as the 2018 drivers championships - the three leading drivers running with no brakes at a pre-media event ahead of Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

WRC Rally drivers on the Big Banana Toboggan ride. Ott Tanak (Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT), Thierry Neuville (Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team), Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport Ford World Rally Team). Trevor Veale

In 2018, for Ogier it's the same situation as always - leading the field - however, his lead in the driver's championship has never been so narrow - just three points separate him and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville.

In pursuit of a sixth straight World Championship Title, the Frenchman knows reigning Rally Australia champion Neuville and Estonian Ott Tanak, who is in career best form will loom large in the rear vision mirror of his Ford.

"I'm in the middle of a big fight and of course I want to give it my best to try to win it again," Ogier said.

Neuville has the best chance of his career to claim a maiden WRC driver's championship.

The Belgian is optimistic this is his time, having stood many times on the second step of the podium below Ogier in recent seasons.

"I have nothing to lose. We have been second many times, so it's all or nothing," Neuville said.

On track for a podium finish, Tanak, also has a claim this weekend on which podium step he can assume on Sunday and with events unfolding in his favour you just never know whether that could be a maiden WRC title.

"We have this opportunity now, we really need to put everything on the table and try to take it," Tanak said.

Rally Australia and the Coffs Coast always wanted the final event of the WRC calendar for this very reason and in 2018 the move to stage the deciding event of the year has paid massive dividends.

Which ever way it unfolds from Friday through to Sunday, this year's history making Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast will be the closest finish to a WRC season in some 15 years.