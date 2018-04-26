Raleigh overpass works about to commence

DRIVERS BEWARE: Watch for directions with work about to start on the Raleigh overpass to Waterfall Way.

WORK starts next month on the final stage of resurfacing sections of the Pacific Highway and Waterfall Way overpass at Raleigh.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said the NSW Government is providing $3.2 million to the project.

"Work commencing in the first week of May involves resurfacing the north and southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway between Bellinger River Bridge and Pine Creek Way interchange at Raleigh,” she said.

"To reduce the length of disruption to local commuters, travelling motorists and industry, the work will be undertaken 24 hours a day, seven days a week for up to six weeks.

"A contraflow traffic arrangement with speed restrictions will be in place for the duration of the project.”

This work comes on top of the significant improvement to Waterfall Way at Raleigh Dam.

Final asphalt surfacing of this newly widened section will be carried out in coming weeks.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow directions of signs and traffic control.