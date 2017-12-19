Raleigh bridge closing temporarily for facelift

GRAND HISTORY: Heritage-listed Raleigh Bridge has been serving the community for more than eight decades.

ONCE a landmark on the Pacific Highway, the traffic that once flowed over the heritage-listed Raleigh Bridge is but a memory.

Opened in 1933, the historic bridge may not carry as many vehicles as in her golden age but still provides a vital link between Repton and Raleigh.

Now the grand old lady is to receive a facelift with Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, announcing a repair and repaint starting next year which means closure while maintenance is underway.

"To ensure it continues to serve the community and to minimise corrosion it needs to be repaired and repainted,” she said.

"Before repainting the existing lead-based paint will need to be removed.

"The work will also involve repairing damaged and corroded steel elements on the bridge.

"Repairs to the concrete piers will be carried out once this work is complete but will not impact traffic.

"This essential maintenance project is scheduled to start in the first half of next year and will take between nine and 12 months to complete, weather permitting.”

Roads and Maritime is proposing to close the bridge for the duration although as part of the proposed work plan, school buses will have access across the bridge during the morning and afternoon periods.

"Closing the bridge allows the work to be carried out as quickly as possible and for the lowest cost.

"This closure will impact the community and this is why the RMS has been speaking with local businesses, Bellingen Shire Council and other key stakeholders who use the bridge.

"Alternative routes during this work would add about 10 minutes to travel times.”