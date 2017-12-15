Menu
Raleigh added to Rallycross series

A round of the RXAus.com.au Australian Rallycross Series will be held at Raleigh Raceway in June.
A round of the RXAus.com.au Australian Rallycross Series will be held at Raleigh Raceway in June.

THE Australian Rallycross Series will expand in 2018 with the second season to comprise seven rounds including a round on the Coffs Coast.

Raleigh Raceway is one of two new circuits introduced into the series.

Raleigh Raceway, the karting and rallycross circuit south of Coffs Harbour, will host theRXAus-backed series for the first time when the third round is held there on June 23.

Championship director and competitor Justin Dowel said he is looking forward to racing at Raleigh.

"Raleigh have been promoting rallycross competition for a long time,” Dowel said. "We're excited to be going there for a round of the RXAus series in 2018.”

The first race of the year will be at Victoria's Winton raceway on February 18

