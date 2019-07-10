Raising the bar in local real estate

RAISING the bar and loving what you do are key factors that have seen two Coffs Coast real estate agencies named as some of the top in the state.

Finalists have been announced for the 2019 Real Estate Institute of New South Wales Awards for Excellence and McGrath Sawtell and Your Commercial Property Specialist have made the cut in their respective categories.

Cherie Parik, principal of Your Commercial Property Specialist.

The REINSW Awards are the biggest and most respected industry awards in NSW.

Owner/principal of the McGrath office network on the Coffs Coast and Nambucca Valley Martin Wells said they are delighted to be a finalist in the Real Estate Agency - Medium category.

"This is great recognition for the team's tireless efforts," Mr Wells said.

"Every day the number of people utilising our sales or management services grows and we can't wait to assist more.

"We love what we do and I can't thank our teams enough for their efforts and commitment to our clients and customers."

Cherie Parik, principal of Your Commercial Property Specialist, said being named a finalist in the Commercial Agency - Small category is a huge honour.

"I'm really proud of our team - all the hard work and dedication to our clients is being acknowledged by the peak industry body for real estate agents in NSW," Ms Parik said.

"Since opening in 2016; CPS has been dedicated to raising the bar on how commercial real estate is sold, leased and managed on the Coffs Coast.

"We do the hard work to make our clients lives as stress free as possible and we take pride in ensuring everyone who works with us; tenants, contractors, solicitors, accountants all have a good experience. Being recognised as a top agent in the state is massive and gives us the drive and encouragement to keep up with the hard work."

She said they are taking on new clients each week - mostly thanks to word of mouth from clients who have experienced the CPS difference.

Now in its 22nd year, the Awards for Excellence is the largest and most respected industry awards in NSW and recognises the best, bravest and brightest work across the industry.

REINSW president Leanne Pilkington said the quality of applicants gets better every year.

"The Awards for Excellence is an opportunity to highlight our industry's greatest successes and most outstanding achievements. It offers much-deserved recognition for the agents who work tirelessly in their profession and for their communities."

The Awards for Excellence gala dinner will be held at The Star Event Centre on Thursday, September 19.