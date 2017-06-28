Raising baby sea urchins for export

Sea urchin research at the National Marine Science Centre: Sea urchin research taps into Japanese export market.

RESEARCH on sea urchin aquaculture is underway as Southern Cross University researchers develop a program to supply quantities to the Asian sushi market.

As a three-year project, researchers at the Coffs Harbour-based National Marine Science Centre aim to improve the production of commercial quantities of sea urchins to supply to the Japanese export market, worth around $US200 million a year.

"Increasing demand and reduced supply from collapsing wild fisheries are creating opportunities for commercial sea urchin culture in Australia, said Professor Symon Dworjanyn who is leading the program said.

"The innovative technology we have developed here to produce baby sea urchins is world beating in its efficiency.

The species being bred in Coffs Harbour is the same as the native one to the Japanese island of Okiwana where the wild harvest is being overfished.

"Australia has an excellent opportunity to take advantage of our native sea urchin, with access to high quality, warm water aquaculture sites and a clean green image.

Nationals Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker said he believes the research and innovation has the potential to grow our region through jobs and economic flow on.

"The team has had early success, sending its first shipment of baby sea urchins to Japan in July in a venture that is hoped will foster co-operation between the Australian and Japanese industries," Mr Hartsuyker said.