Rainfall hasn't eased farmers' need for feed

WITH several fundraisers taking place across the nation, it's sufficient to say the devastating effects of the drought have been realised beyond the ravaged areas.

And the recent rainfall, though welcome, has not signalled the end of the drought.

The Rural Aid Buy a Bale campaign has been delivering hay and other essential items to drought-affected farmers who are struggling to find feed for their cattle.

Lysaght is the latest business to hold a campaign, and are hoping to donate at least $10,000.

Throughout this week, ending Saturday, for every square metre of Lysaght Custom Orb classing manufactured from Colorbond steel sold, Lysaght will donate 10c to the Buy a Bale fund.

According to the company, the custom orb is the original Australian corrugated roof sheeting and wall cladding.

It's available in a wide array of finishes, and can be used for both modern and traditional finishes.

Every metre counts. To help Lysaght reach their goal of donating at least $10,000 to Buy a Bale, visit the store located at 2 Cook Drive.