Rainbow Fair promotes LGBTIQ inclusion

Mid Coast Communities' Rainbow Fair will take place at Park Beach Reserve and is expected to draw crowds from the north and mid north coasts.

Mid Coast Communities' Rainbow Fair will take place at Park Beach Reserve and is expected to draw crowds from the north and mid north coasts. Contributed

MID Coast Communities are holding their Rainbow Fair to promote inclusion for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer and questioning (LGBTIQ+) people in the community.

A main stage will provide entertainment all day, including youth musicians, bands, and speeches and a creative space will provide a range of fun activities for kids of all ages, a photo booth and face painting.

Other activities include for the whole family including egg and spoon races, Sack races, drag races, Slacklining and jumping castles.

"We are very aware of the vulnerability that LGBTIQ+ people can experience. This day is dedicated to sending a strong message that LGBTIQ+ youth and families are always respected, welcomed and valued in Mid North Coast communities,” Ruth Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Mid Coast Communities, said.

The MNC Rainbow Fair will be held on Saturday, October 21, from 11am - 5pm at Park Beach Reserve in Coffs Harbour.

The fair has been developed by a passionate group of community workers from a range of local services, including headspace Coffs Harbour, Bellingen Youth Hub, Interrelate, Wesley Youth Accommodation Services, ACON, Warrina Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services, Key Employment Youth Services, The Buttery and Coffs Connection and Community.

The day is not just for the LGBTQI+ community but for them and anyone in the wider community that would like to support the LGBTQI+ community at this time.

To get all the latest updates about the day register your attendance at the MNC Rainbow Fair Facebook Event on the Groundworks Youth Centre Facebook page, or call Bec Minichilli at Groundworks Youth Centre on 5632 4020 or email at becminichilli@midcc.org.au.

Transport support is available via a bus coming from Taree stopping at pick up points in Taree, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Nambucca (and returning in the afternoon). Contact Bec to find out more about how to make a booking.