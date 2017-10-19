Rainbow crossing at Bellingen to be repainted

LOVE IS LOVE: Cardow & Partners' staff and Nigel Downey from Sweet Bellingen cross the colourful zebra crossing at Bellingen, which has been given a splash of life to represent marriage equality.

A RAINBOW coloured pedestrian crossing painted overnight is the latest sign of support for same-sex marriage showcased at Bellingen.

However, it was short lived and is being painted over.

This follows a similar instance at Nimbin in September when a rainbow painted crossing was repainted white after several near misses between cars and pedestrians.

Lismore City Council general manager, Gary Murphy, said Roads and Maritime Services does not allow rainbow pedestrian crossings and as such the council was obligated to return the crossing to white.

Last month the Bellingen Shire Council voted to support marriage equality, regardless of sex, gender identity or sex characteristics.

As part of the motion, the council will write to all Federal MPs and the Commonwealth Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission advising them of its support.

In writing to all political parties with representation in Federal Parliament, the council will try to encourage them to prioritise debating changes to the Marriage Act and allow a conscience vote on marriage equality.

The council will engage with its local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, inter-sex and queer members of community and express its support for the Yes campaign.

It is also flying rainbow banners along the eastern approach to Bellingen in the lead-up to the postal vote cut off date on November 7.

The council will formally move towards embedding a culture of being inclusive through training.

The motion presented by Cr Toni Wright-Turner was voted for 4-2.

Results of the same-sex marriage postal survey will be released on November 15.