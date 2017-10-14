24°
Rain washes out today's Oztag Junior Championships

Keagan Elder
by

THIS morning's heavy downpour has washed out today's Australian Oztag Junior Championships clashes.

Oztag tournament director Bill Harrigan said today's play had been abandoned.

Harrigan said assessments of the playing fields at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium would be made later today and early tomorrow morning by ground curator Russell Fensom.

If given the all clear, Harrigan said shortened games will be played on Sunday.

"We've got draws ready to go," Harrigan said.

He said the latest update will be posted on oztag.com.au or the Australian OzTag Facebook page by 4pm.

There are 180 teams competing in the junior championships, including three from Coffs Harbour.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more showers tomorrow.

