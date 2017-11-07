Sport

Rain washes away Diggers' hopes for victory

Nana Glen batsman Justin Saker top scored for his team against Coffs Colts before rain washed out play.
Nana Glen batsman Justin Saker top scored for his team against Coffs Colts before rain washed out play. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

AN afternoon storm put paid to any team's hopes of victory in Round 4 of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket on Saturday.

The storm hit Dorrigo first, ruining Diggers' chances after they got off to flyer in their clash against the home side.

After 19 overs Diggers were 2-132 with a run rate of almost seven runs and over.

Raman Phoonie looked in imperious form, unbeaten on 56 while Ty Adams was more than solid at the top of the order with a half century.

There was more game time at Richardson Park but the points were still split between Nana Glen and Coffs Colts.

When the first showers hit, Nana Glen looked set for a big score having reached 248 off 36.2 overs and with wickets in hand with Justin Saker top scoring.

In reply, Colts reached 1-75 off 16 overs.

Colts captain Matt Rose said he had been confident his team was capable of chasing down the big target.

"I was pretty confident we'd get over the line but because we haven't won for a long time I didn't want to say it out loud,” he said.

"Our batting is definitely our strength this year.”

The competition returns to the two-day format this weekend. The games are the last chance players have to impress selectors ahead of the first representative match of the season against Nambucca/Bellingen on November 19.

CRICKET SCORES

Diggers 2-132 (R Phoonie 56 no, T Adams 50) drew with Dorrigo.

Nana Glen 4-248 (J Saker 87, B Bartlett 70, J Ireland 70) drew with Coffs Colts 1-75.

Topics:  chdca coffs harbour district cricket association cricket

Coffs Coast Advocate
Ever wanted to run a business by the beach?

Ever wanted to run a business by the beach?

New-look foreshores looking for a cafe operator

Coffs Coast blueberries being loved around the world

GET IT INDIA: Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and Oz Group's Sussan Marshall and Sarabjot Singh at the Coffs Harbour packing facility this morning.

Blueberry export deal sewn up with India

It's time to have your say on local park

CORINDI TO PARK BEACH: Coffs Coast Regional Draft Plan is open for review and comment.

Comment, review or suggest; your turn to voice an opinion

A burning issue arises in Bellingen after harvest

Tarkeeth Forest post-clearfelling fire.

Forestry burn outrages protesters after clear felling harvest

Local Partners

Purton has eyes on winning the race that stops the nation

IT'S been two decades since a whippet thin Zac Purton first walked into Trevor Hardy's stable in Coffs Harbour as an apprentice jockey.

Rally Australia spectacle to feature 78 teams

Coffs Harbour driver Nathan Quinn will be chasing the Australian Rally Championship title at the Kennards Hire Rally Australia being held on the Coffs Coast from Noveber 16 to 19.

Entries finalised for Coffs Coast's Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Punter’s whopping risk for $555k reward

Thomas Hobson can make Rich Ricci’s dream come true.

Punters have splashed out absurd amounts of money