Rain washes away Diggers' hopes for victory

Nana Glen batsman Justin Saker top scored for his team against Coffs Colts before rain washed out play. Brad Greenshields

AN afternoon storm put paid to any team's hopes of victory in Round 4 of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket on Saturday.

The storm hit Dorrigo first, ruining Diggers' chances after they got off to flyer in their clash against the home side.

After 19 overs Diggers were 2-132 with a run rate of almost seven runs and over.

Raman Phoonie looked in imperious form, unbeaten on 56 while Ty Adams was more than solid at the top of the order with a half century.

There was more game time at Richardson Park but the points were still split between Nana Glen and Coffs Colts.

When the first showers hit, Nana Glen looked set for a big score having reached 248 off 36.2 overs and with wickets in hand with Justin Saker top scoring.

In reply, Colts reached 1-75 off 16 overs.

Colts captain Matt Rose said he had been confident his team was capable of chasing down the big target.

"I was pretty confident we'd get over the line but because we haven't won for a long time I didn't want to say it out loud,” he said.

"Our batting is definitely our strength this year.”

The competition returns to the two-day format this weekend. The games are the last chance players have to impress selectors ahead of the first representative match of the season against Nambucca/Bellingen on November 19.

CRICKET SCORES

Diggers 2-132 (R Phoonie 56 no, T Adams 50) drew with Dorrigo.

Nana Glen 4-248 (J Saker 87, B Bartlett 70, J Ireland 70) drew with Coffs Colts 1-75.