Rain presents double-edged sword to local businesses

RAINING BUSINESS: Rob Wicks has been inundated by calls from customers wanting their lawns mowed since the recent rains. Trevor Veale

RAIN has sprouted plenty of jobs for some Coffs Coast businesses while others are drying out.

Rob Wicks, owner of Rob's Mowing Coffs Harbour, said he was inundated with calls from customers today as rain over the weekend greened up people's lawns.

"It's a bit of stress and a relief at the same time," Mr Wicks said.

He said calls had been coming in all day and he expected they would do so for the rest of the week, breaking a drought in business.

Mr Wicks said he "wasn't too worried" of the extended dry spell as he knew rain wouldn't be too far off in Coffs Harbour.

Meanwhile, Coffs Coast Water Cartage managing director Richard Macmillan said calls for his services were drying up although he always remained on call.

Over a 10 week period, Mr Macmillan covered 25,000km and travelled up 600 driveways around the Coffs Coast, Bellingen and Dorrigo delivering water.

"This year was hard work because it was so dry," Mr Macmillan said.

He said the dry spell was an anomaly and some customers anecdotally told him they had not bought water in more than 20 years and in one case more than 40.

Mr Macmillan said there was not a lot of rain forecast over the next few weeks so expected more call outs.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jiwon Park said he expected few showers and possible thunderstorms this week.

Mr Park said Coffs Harbour and the Bellinger River region received the most rain of all the north coast regions over the weekend through to Monday.

He said Coffs Harbour received 30mm of rain on average in the past 24 hours, while Sawtell recorded the most with 41mm recorded.

Mr Park said there was a chance of a storm tomorrow and again later in the week but these would not bring much rain.

Forecast

Tuesday - 23/15 degrees. Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 25-35 kmh tending southeasterly 15-20 kmh in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Wednesday - 23/15 degrees. Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming northeasterly 20-25 kmh during the day then tending northerly 15-25 kmh during the afternoon.

Thursday - 28/16 degrees. Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Winds northerly 15-20 kmh tending northwesterly during the day then turning southwesterly during the evening.

Friday - 24/16 degrees. Partly cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, most likely later in the day. The chance of a thunderstorm later in the day. Winds southwesterly 15-20 kmh tending southerly during the morning.

Saturday - 24/15 degrees. Partly cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers. Light winds.

Sunday - 23/13 degrees. Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers. Light winds.