A vehicle rolled down a steep embankment at Korora in wet driving conditions.
A vehicle rolled down a steep embankment at Korora in wet driving conditions. Frank Redward
News

Rain plays havoc with traffic

Brad Greenshields
by
25th Feb 2018 2:45 PM

DRIVING on wet roads has again caught drivers out on the Coffs Coast over the weekend.

Saturday's rainfall saw a crash at the Englands Rd roundabout as well as another at Woolgoolga.

The most spectacular of the accidents saw a Jeep Wrangler roll down on embankment after coming off James Small Drive at Korora.

 

It's understood the vehicle lost control on the wet slippery road on a corner toward the south end of the road and rolled a number of times before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, believed to ba man aged in his late 20s, was able to free himself and passers by came to his aid. Witnesses said the driver appeared to have sustained no serious injuries.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for assessment and mandatory blood and urine testing.

Coffs Coast Advocate
