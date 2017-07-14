Rain or shine it's fair time

Get your boots on and head to the country for Orara Valley Fair.

Whether you like shiny tractors or sleek ponies; rusty iron or fluffy herefords; muscled axemen or lithe dancers, Sunday's fair will have it all.

The event was postponed last month due to torrential rain but will go ahead tomorrow with a full program of live entertainment and country activities.

Whether you prefer listening to bush band Tallowood and balladeer Errol Gray; learning about snakes with Steve McEwan and his Reptile World or bumping around the paddocks on the tractor-drawn hay ride, there is plenty to do and see.

There will be a full program of wood chopping as well as farm tours of local beef and egg production with Waterfall Agriculture, pony rides, bungy bouncing, carnival rides, helicopter rides and market stalls.

Enjoy free circus workshops by Coffs Coast Community Circus; free information on soils, weeds and pastures with some of Landcare's professionals and displays by Rural Fire Service firefighters.

Watch master whip cracker and whip maker Brian Fahey show how it's done and take a turn with a stockwhip yourself under Brian's tuition to get you in the country spirit.

Watch working vintage farm machinery, see blacksmiths and wood turners at work and guess the weight of the hereford heifer - the best guess wins a cash prize.

There will be plenty of food and coffee on hand from a variety of stalls and community groups to keep you warm.

The fair is held from 9.30am until 4pm at Upper Orara Recreation Reserve on Dairyville Rd.

Entry is still only $5 for adults and $2 for school age children.

There is plenty of free parking and a free bus to and from the fair will run from Glenreagh and the Park Ave bus stop in Coffs Harbour.

Pick-up times are on the fair's website and Facebook page.