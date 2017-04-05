Rain, hail or shine, the Ocean Swim's a success

RACE TIME: The start of the 2000 metre event at the Coffs Ocean Swims.

BAD weather may have stopped Brooke Hanson from being at the Coffs Ocean Swims on the weekend but she's promised to return for the 2018 edition.

Coffs Ocean Swims organiser Sinclair Black said Hanson tried as hard as she could to be at Jetty Beach on Sunday morning but Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was against her and her family.

"She got stuck up at Kingscliff," Black said.

"She literally spent three or four hours in the traffic from Coolangatta to the Kingscliff turnoff and just nothing was happening until about six or seven o'clock on Saturday night.

CLOSE FINISH: Meegan Hoare is closely followed by Mette Klinkers for the honour of being the first female to win the 2000 metre event at the 2017 Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims. 2 April 2017 Jetty Beach Coffs Harbour Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

"We just said don't bother. With kids in the car and her husband I said look, you'll come back next year and she said that's it, I've already started training."

The weather didn't rain on the Ocean Swims parade though.

In fact the sun came out for the 20th edition of the annual event that raises so much money for charities and local surf life saving clubs.

The water inside the harbour was choppy though with 2000 metre swim winner Zac Freuden finishing the race in a time of 29 minutes and 47 seconds. More than six minutes slower than last year's winning time.

Black said road closures meant many people who had entered online couldn't get to the start line but more than 450 swimmers took to the water.

"We were really surprised with how many people we got," he admitted.

"I think we were only down about 20% on last year but if we look back I don't even think we had 400 people five years ago.

"So from where it's been to where it is today on a horrible day, if that's our base we're pretty happy."