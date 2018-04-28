Rain didn't dampen the spirit of 2018 Coffs Harbour Show

There's fun activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy at the Coffs Harbour Agricultural show..

ONE of the longest standing Coffs Harbour community events has continued to enjoy good patronage from the local community offering new attractions and exhibitions after a century.

Zoe Woods, the 2018 Coffs Harbour Showgirl. Kath Tucker

Approaching its 105th year, the annual show has drawn crowds to the Coffs Harbour Showground over the past two days, despite inclement weather today.

Here's a snapshot of all the action of the 2018 Coffs Harbour Show.

Garry Innes with 2017 Coffs Harbour Showgirl Zara Beckett. Kath Tucker

9AM: IF you're looking for some excitement with friends and family today, don't miss the Coffs Harbour show.

There will be animals, cars, rides, entertainment and competitions for everyone to enjoy.

After the axemen, showgirl competition, alpacas, horse events, kids zone, the Coffs Coast Ute show and demolition derby, the day will finish with the sky show spectacular at 8pm.

Hundreds of people flooded through the gates yesterday to enjoy the show so head down for the final day today.

The show will be open from 9am-10pm at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

To see the show program, visit

Coffs Harbour Show Society on Facebook.

Gate prices

- Adults 16 years and over: $15

- Children 3-15 years old: $10

- Aged pensioner: $10

- Family ticket: $40