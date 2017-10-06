North Coast is thunderstruck by severe storm

The Bureau of Meteorology has this afternoon shared this satellite image of lightning across the North Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this afternoon shared this satellite image of lightning across the North Coast.

There's a bit of red on the radar this afternoon.

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds across the mid and north coasts the Bureau of Meteorology has just advised this afternoon.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Armidale, Tenterfield and Dorrigo.

The thunderstorm warning comes after a humid day on the coast that topped 30 degrees.

Heavy storm clouds have rolled over the Nambucca Valley, with rain recorded at Dorrigo and Bellingen.

Heavy thunder clouds have rolled over the Nambucca Valley and rain is falling at Dorrigo. Trevor Veale

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:45 pm.