Rain and a heavy track see Country Champs postponed

The Country Championship Qualifier that was to run on Saturday has been shifted to Tuesday.

The Country Championship Qualifier that was to run on Saturday has been shifted to Tuesday. Matt Deans

COFFS Harbour Racing Club's maiden Country Championship Qualifier race meet, which was set to be run on Saturday, has been deferred to Tuesday due to heavy rain.

Club chief executive officer Tim Saladine said the call was made after a track inspection following heavy rain last night.

"It's really a no-brainer after another four inches fell last night, we wouldn't be able to race on Saturday and we're happy we've made the decision to give the owners, trainers and stables time to prepare their horse so they are cherry ripe come Tuesday," Saladine said.

While a Tuesday race meeting instead of a Saturday may limit the racegoers at the track, it could pay off for the club, with only Coffs Harbour and Muswellbrook slated to run in NSW on Tuesday, meaning better wagering and coverage possibilities on the TAB and Sky Racing.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club chief executive officer Tim Saladine. Trevor Veale

"For the sake of the race it's a great thing we still get to run the Country Championship Qualifier here in Coffs," Saladine said.

"Last night we got smashed by rain, the track is holding up okay, but the drains are lapping back at the moment so it will take a few days for the water to clear.

"The saving grace really has been the track upgrade that improved the drainage.

"Five years ago, we wouldn't be able to race until the end of March.

"Now fortunately we can reschedule three days later.

"We'll gallop a horse on Monday and hope that the track should be a heavy 8 come Tuesday.

"All we need is a few days to let the water clear."