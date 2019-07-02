Menu
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Crime

Raids after alleged terror plot on police stations

by Janey Fife-Yeomans and Mark Morri
2nd Jul 2019 12:12 PM
TWO men have been arrested in counter-terrorism raids this morning after threats made on social media against targets including police stations.

A third men was arrested on unrelated charges but he is known to the other two.

Six search warrants were executed across various addresses in western and south-west Sydney.

A combined National Police Operation has foiled an alleged terror plot in Sydney. Picture: Nine News
A combined National Police Operation has foiled an alleged terror plot in Sydney. Picture: Nine News


The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) including state and federal police arrested the men at Toongabbie, Greenacre, Canada Bay, Chester Hill and Ingleburn.

The men - aged 20, 23, and 30 - are expected to be charged with criminal offences later today, police said.

One of those arrested is a Sydney teenager who was released from a Lebanese jail last year accused of planning to travel from lebanon to Syria to join IS

It is understood the planning was in the early stages.

Police are expected to hold a press conference this afternoon.

