Raiders to press on up nice and early

NO QUARTER GIVEN: Matches between Coffs United and Urunga traditionally keep everyone on their toes.

THE result of today's Men's Premier League match between Coffs United and Urunga could mean so much at the end of the season.

Urunga coach Craig Simpson is more than aware what taking all three points away from McLean St would mean for the Raiders.

"We've got a game in hand on Coffs United so that gives us a bit of leg-up on them already so if we can win this one it will help shut them out a little bit,” Simpson said.

"We want to make the job of finishing first or second a lot harder for them so we'll see if we can shut them out.

"Hopefully we can do that in the next game.”

Simpson said matches between the his team and Coffs United are always engrossing affairs because both clubs like to play quick tempo football and press high on the opposition.

He said getting an advantage in this area will be the key this evening.

"Usually 15 minutes into a game the pattern has been set about which team will be pressing high and which team is more likely to sit back in their own half a little bit,” he said.

"In the first 15 minutes we want to be pressing high and being on top of them, keeping them in their half. That's the goal.”

There's also another match where the result is vital.

A win this afternoon by the Northern Storm over Maclean will see the Korora team jump into fourth position on the table.

While it's a big weekend for the Storm with the majority of the team set to enjoy a night away at Brooms Head after the game, co-coach Jade Porter said the ramifications of the result is what he's trying to get his players to ignore.

"I'm trying to get the troops not to look at it like that,” Porter said.

I'm trying to get them to look at it like it;'s another game rather than looking at the table.”

The Coffs Coast Tigers will be also be looking to collect a vital three points when they host the bottom placed Westlawn Tigers tomorrow.

Boambee's trip to Grafton today to face United is the last chance for the Bombers to sharpen up ahead of next week's vital FFA Cup matches.