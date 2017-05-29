New leaders as season's clues come to fore

Urunga Raiders striker Fabrice Wamara is put under pressure by Tom Hauville of the Coffs United Lions. soccer North Coast Football 28 May 2017 McLean St

INFLICTING the first loss of the season on Orara Valley has seen Sawtell jump to the top of the Men's Premier League.

The Scorpions were too good for the previously unbeaten Dingoes winning 3-0.

Urunga was the better team in the grand final replay against Coffs United but was unable to convert the dominance into three points and was forced to settle for a 1-all draw.

The Raiders and Lions are three points adrift of Sawtell but have two games in hand to help them close the gap at the very least.

Boambee won its third match in a row powering over Northern Storm 8-3.