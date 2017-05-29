22°
Sport

New leaders as season's clues come to fore

29th May 2017 6:00 AM
Urunga Raiders striker Fabrice Wamara is put under pressure by Tom Hauville of the Coffs United Lions. soccer North Coast Football 28 May 2017 McLean St
Urunga Raiders striker Fabrice Wamara is put under pressure by Tom Hauville of the Coffs United Lions. soccer North Coast Football 28 May 2017 McLean St Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

INFLICTING the first loss of the season on Orara Valley has seen Sawtell jump to the top of the Men's Premier League.

The Scorpions were too good for the previously unbeaten Dingoes winning 3-0.

Urunga was the better team in the grand final replay against Coffs United but was unable to convert the dominance into three points and was forced to settle for a 1-all draw.

The Raiders and Lions are three points adrift of Sawtell but have two games in hand to help them close the gap at the very least.

Boambee won its third match in a row powering over Northern Storm 8-3.

Photos
View Gallery
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  north coast football soccer

VIDEO: Traffic stop nets haul of drugs

VIDEO: Traffic stop nets haul of drugs

UPDATE: A Boambee man is facing charges after an amount of drugs was seized during a traffic stop in Coffs Harbour today.

Pennant three-peat for Coffs

TRIPLE TREAT: Coffs Harbour's Division 1 pennant golfers (l-r) David Rook, Jack Pountney, captain Shane Cutmore, Mark Brindle, Jack Goldsmith, Dan Swain and Tim Hyland celebrate the team's third straight MNC District title.

Coffs Harbour wins MNC District Golf's Division 1 pennant.

World's longest torch relay makes pit stop in Coffs

The Peace Run team will arrive in Coffs this Wednesday, May 31.

World's longest torch relay promotes world peace.

Last gasp issues costly for Quinn

An issue that stopped Coffs Harbour rally driver Nathan Quinn returning to the service park at the end of the National Capital Rally has seen him drop to third on the Australian Rally Championship driver's points table.

Electrical issues in Nathan Quinn's Evo IX cost him valuable points.

Local Partners

National Sorry Day: Reflecting on testing times

CRANES acknowledged National Sorry Day at the Saraton Theatre on Friday with a film and talk by Paul Dutton, who was taken away from his family as a child

Mayor urges Coffs to give pool leaseholder Lane 4 a fair go

PUBLIC OUTCRY: The Coffs Coast public protested against the management contract to three Coffs Coast pools being awarded to Lane 4 Aquatics.

Pool leaseholder tender process 'normal'

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

IT’S been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas. Makes you feel old, doesn’t it?

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day

Why The Voice hasn't produced a star

Boy George responds to Brittania Clifford-Pugh's heart-warming message.

It's the industry, not the show, says Boy George

First home buyers, downsizers or investors take note!

1 Ceanothus Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $429,000 ...

Well located in a wonderful neighbourhood & offering plenty of living options this home will suit the fussiest of buyers. With light filled open plan living areas...

Coastal Beauty

15 Daintree Dr, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $725,000

This lovely home has been cleverly designed and master built with the coast and climate in mind. Great elevation, spacious rooms and the huge front balcony...

Jetty home to impressâ¦and an opportunity to excite!

30 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 3 Auction

Those who have been seeking the lifestyle of Jetty living will appreciate that houses are hard to find...now we've found one that is bound to entice you! Perfectly...

Immaculate Elevated, East Facing Beach Home

73 Saltwater Crescent, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 539,000

Nothing to do, but walk-in, grab your swimmers and head straight for the beach. This low maintenance family home has been very much loved. With a well thought out...

Town and Country Living, North Facing Coastal Views

131 Johnsons Road, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 4 $785,000

Experience the open spaces with low maintenance of this unique the north facing, Sunny, cleared approx. 4 acres with rolling hills and coastal views. Complete...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,250,000

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

Brand new beach house...

2a Vincent Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $899,000

"Park Beach House" is a brand new holiday house, located within a close stroll to the beach, restaurants,clubs and the bustling Jetty and Harbour Precinct.

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $579,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

A High Quality Home In The Perfect Location

2 Farrell Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Situated in a high quality estate in a sought after location, this beautiful home will impress. The large open plan living and undercover outdoor entertaining...

Peace and Privacy, an Immaculate Country Home

221 Mardells Road, Bucca 2450

House 4 1 2 $709,000

This is a one acre immaculate property perfectly located only 15 mins to Coffs Harbour Town Centre, or only 12 mins to the Moonee Beach Shopping Centre and...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Jetty views don't come any better than this

Property Camperdown St

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

Local land estate unveils newest family friendly feature

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!