OUT OF THE TOP FLIGHT: The Urunga Raiders will not compete in the North Coast Football Premier League this season. Brad Greenshields
Raiders out of top flight football

Sam Flanagan
by
1st Mar 2019 3:52 PM
FOOTBALL: Traditional powerhouse the Urunga Raiders will not compete in the 2019 North Coast Football Premier League after falling victim to dwindling player numbers at the senior level.

The club has consistently finished in the Premier League's top three for the better part of a decade, so it has taken the competition by surprise they won't be fielding a side in the top flight this season.

The club has reportedly nominated a team in North Coast Football's first division, the third tier of senior men's football in the region.

Urunga had a strong 2018 on the park, finishing the season in third place with 13 wins from 21 games.

The side was knocked out in the finals by the fourth-placed Northern Storm, going down 3-2.

The North Coast Football Premier League and reserve-grade season is expected to kick-off on the last weekend of March, with the remaining divisions to start in April.

