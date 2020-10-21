Raiders continue remarkable win-streak in grand-final

The Urunga Raiders celebrate following the Women's Second Division South Grand Final against the Boambee Eagles. Urunga won the match 3 - 2 to cap off an undefeated season which included 14 victories in a row. Photo: David Wigley

THE Urunga Raiders have capped off an immaculate season with a 3 – 2 grand final victory over the Boambee Eagles on the weekend.

The Raiders were red hot favourites coming into the contest following an undefeated season featuring 14 straight victories, however, the resilient Eagles had other ideas.

The Eagle’s plan to thwart Urunga’s passing game paid dividends after five minutes when they won the ball in the middle of the park and quickly distributed it to star striker Kylie McDonald – who rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home.

As the crowd sensed a grand final upset, the assured instructions from Urunga coach Trevor Martin echoed through the Urunga team.

“The goal changes nothing, stick to the game plan,” he said.

The team stuck to the plan and put on a passing masterclass, starving the Eagles of possession while Belinda Moore (via a penalty), Willow Neal and Kate Fry all scored before half time.

The vocal crowd were treated to a second half contest of end to end football and when Kylie McDonald scored her second for the Eagles, the supporters were on the edge of their seats.

The Boambee goal was bombarded with wave after wave of attacks but the resilience of Alissa Tate kept her team in the game and inspired the Eagles to respond with their own counter attacks.

Willow Neal celebrates after scoring a goal in the Women's Second Division South Grand Final between Urunga Raiders and Boambee Eagles. Photo: David Wigley

Giving an insight into his pre-game tactics, Boambee coach Neil Witherdin said he knew they weren’t able to match Urunga in a possession based game, instead opting for a game-plan to “better suit our group”.

“We started quite well but with Urunga’s constant pressure and speed we became overwhelmed and they made us pay with three unanswered goals,” Witherdin said.

“In the second half we were able to stay more composed when we were under pressure. This allowed us to create some chances of our own.

“With our goal keeper Allissa Tate having the game of her career and with some desperate defence we kept ourselves in the contest.”

Goalkeeper Alissa Tate makes another save during the Women's Second Division South Grand Final between Urunga Raiders and Boambee Eagles. The Eagles’ goalie was on fire and kept her team in the match. Photo: David Wigley

The popularity of the Women’s game on the Coffs Coast continues to grow and the sportsmanship and spirit from the coaches may explain why.

“In the end Urunga were simply too good as they have been all year. The Boambee girls were brave in defeat and kept trying to win right till the end,” Witherdin said.

“No one could ask more than the effort they put in. Congratulations to Urunga on a stellar season, there is a lot of hard work that goes into getting a team to play that well.”