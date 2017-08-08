Raiders and Dingoes win precious points

RAIDERS CONVERGING: Coffs United defender Aaren Alsopp is outnumbered by a pair of Urunga opponents.

IN A pair of important clashes, Urunga maintained its chase on the minor premiership while Orara Valley cemented itself inside the top four.

A large crowd was on hand at Urunga's Cabbage Patch ground to see the top of the table clash against Coffs United.

Supporters of the home team were thrilled with the Raiders 4-1 result.

Urunga coach Paul Pomroy admitted he didn't even dream of scoring four goals against the reigning premier.

"You always thunk from week to week you can always score more goals but to have a few of those half chances come off just before half time was very handy," Pomroy said.

The Raiders opened the scoring half way through the opening stanza when Tim Rupprecht who latched onto a loose ball and ran down the left side before easing his shot past a desperate keeper.

The lead was short lived though.

The Lions responded from a free kick after Scott Goddard was brought down only inches from the penalty area.

Rather than take a direct shot at goal, the ball was passed five yards to the right to an unattended Goddard who fired a bullet low and left past Lee Kennedy.

Parity restored, it was time to settle in for a tense battle but the Raiders blew the game wide open before half time.

Lachlan Indian-Manning placed a long shot in the onion bag to give the Raiders the lead before pressing defence pressured the Lions into a loose pass which Fabrice Wamara pounced on to double the lead.

Wamara scored again not long after the resumption to give the Raiders a memorable win.

Orara Valley's win over Sawtell was just as exciting.

A Danny Rohwer hat trick was the catalyst for the Dingoes overcoming a fellow top four team.

Scores were locked at 1-all at the break before Rohwer produced two specials.

The first was a cracking shot from 25 metres out and the second a free kick that curled around the wall.

Orara Valley coach Joel Finlayson said pressure on the Scorpions laid the foundation for the win.

"It was about disrupting them as much as possible while they had the ball, winning the ball back quickly then doing what we do when we have it," Finlayson said.