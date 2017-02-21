Raffle the difference in finding Chamber's golf day winners

SOLID DRIVE: Grant Skinner and the team from the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club on their way to winning the Chamber of Commerce Perpetual Trophy at Bonville Golf Resort.

THE Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce golf day has been run and won.

The 18-hole four-person ambrose event has become a regular fixture on the Chamber calendar, a popular all-inclusive local sporting event and a great way for businesses to network and collaborate.

The format for the competition held each year at the Bonville Golf Resort varies to most, as teams can purchase raffle tickets that knock shots off their overall score and this year, that was the difference between winning and being the runner-up.

The team from Coffs Harbour Yacht Club of Grant Skinner, Bob St John, Mick Logan and John Townsend won their way to the top with an overall Nett score of 51 and 7/8, knocking three shots off their score after drawing both the second and third raffle prizes.

Local law firm MBT were naming rights sponsors of the event for the 13th year running.

The Chamber of Commerce's executive officer Garth Shipperlee said the golf day is a major fundraiser on the yearly calendar and allows the Chamber to continue the work they do.

"The event raises valuable funds that are driven straight back into the local economy, creating opportunities for Coffs Harbour to grow and prosper into the future,” Garth Shipperlee said.

The two fundraising holes were full of fun and games.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight championed a team sing-off on the 17th tee and head teaching pro Richie Gallichan gave players the chance to test drive the latest Callaway, Titleist and TaylorMade M1 and M2 drivers on the Key Employment sponsored 7th tee.

The 2017 Chamber of Commerce Golf Day attracted 118 players, representing more than 60 local businesses.

The day is a great networking opportunity and a chance to enjoy the Bonville layout, which was recently voted Australia's Favourite Golf Course in Golf Australia Magazine's 50 Favourite Golf Courses competition.

The runners-up on the day was the team from Ellicott Concreting who entered the clubhouse with a Nett score of 52 and 7/8. The team consisted of Ray Ellicott, Dean Reeves, Nathan Harkin and David Rook.

The foursome of Matt Quirk, Mark McLurg, Doug Neilsen and Adam Nightingale representing Coffs Solar shined in the second runner-up position posting a Nett score of 53 and 7/8.

Both runner-up teams vowed to purchase more raffle tickets at next year's event.

The voice of the local business community, The Chamber of Commerce promotes local investment, supports local tourism and the development of major events for Coffs Harbour.